Defense Ministry and Republican Military Prosecutor's Office signs joint action plan

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Joint action plan has been signed between the Ministry of Defense (MD) and Republican Military Prosecutor's Office to strengthen legal rules and military discipline, prevent crimes in Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2016.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with plan, date and place of the events as well as responsible persons have been determined.

During the year, events and other actions, determined to increase legal knowledge of personnel, strengthen discipline and legal rules as well as eliminate existing problems will be carried out in the meetings with military servants of different categories at unions, units and special-purpose military educational institutions.