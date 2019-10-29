Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull expansion of military cooperation

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov who is on a visit to our country to attend the regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The sides expressed interest in deepening cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of the two countries. It was noted that active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of security serves to strengthen peace and stability in the regions of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues in regard with the current state and prospects for the development of joint cooperation in the defense area and in the field of military education, as well as held a wide exchange of views on strengthening mutually beneficial relations in the sphere of military-technical cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the republic of Uzbekistan have signed the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2020.