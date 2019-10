© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/b8733b84828c84c509b2feb52cfc4a2b/ecbdf037-340a-4dce-bea3-848782720873_292.jpg

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu.

According to Report, the defense ministers discussed issues of ongoing military cooperation.

Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baku yesterday to attend the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.