Defense Minister: 'Works underway on details of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers'

Next meeting will be held in Georgia

Tbilisi. 24 May.REPORT.AZ/ In July this year, next trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers will be held in Georgia. At the meeting, several important issues on regional and global security and trilateral cooperation will be discussed. Currently, works are underway on some details of the next meeting'.

Report informs, Georgian Defense Minister Ms. Tinatin Khidasheli told reporters.

'We are effectively cooperating with Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of defense. recently we held a tripartite meeting in Azerbaijan and discussed many important issues. I think that such meetings will further strengthen and develop our relations in the military sphere', the minister stressed.