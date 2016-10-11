Defense Minister visited training and shooting center

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ By visiting the frontline zone according to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited training and shooting center assigned for the training on shooting and tactical readiness of military personnel.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Defense Minister was informed that at the shooting range created conditions for conducting of the exercise in conditions as close to combat, training to prevent attempts of the enemy to carry out sabotage and intelligence activities, and adopting of countermeasures as well as carrying out other practical lessons.

At the shooting-range, military personnel have an opportunity to practice and improve skills using small arms, mortars and grenade dispenser available in service.

Defense Minister watched the training on practical shooting, tactical and other educational areas as well as courses on intelligence and sniper training.