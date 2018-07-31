Defense Minister visited the military units in the frontline zone

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, construction work is continuing in military units.

Report was informed by the Ministry of Defense, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units in the frontline zone and inspected some military facilities, which are under construction. The Minister of Defense checked the progress of the construction works and assigned relevant tasks.

Then the minister got acquainted with the conditions created in the military units. Colonel-General Z. Hasanov, having inspected the office and administrative premises at the headquarters, military medical institutions, as well as a vehicle park and the storage facilities meant for the storage of military equipment, gave specific instructions.

The Minister of Defense brought to the attention of the military personnel the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijan Army and gave appropriate instructions in connection with the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks, improvement of the service condition, provision servicemen with medical services at a high level, and in regard with a number of other issues.