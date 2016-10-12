 Top
    Defense Minister visited mobile field hospital in the frontline zone

    Then Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave appropriate instructions

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ By visiting the frontline zone according to the instruction of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and commanding staff of the ministry visited field hospital that operate here, which is adapted to local conditions.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the mobile field hospital, which is equipped with the most modern medical equipment and is assigned to provide specialized medical care during the war condition, Defense Minister gave appropriate instructions.

