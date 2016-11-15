 Top
    Defense Minister visits Mobile Command Post of Azerbaijani Air Force

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was briefed about the activities and location of command post elements in the field conditions

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited mobile command post of the Air Force, established in the area of large-scale military exercises.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Defense Minister was briefed about the activities and location of command post elements in the field conditions to ensure continued and operational management of formations and military units of the Air Force.

    Defense Minister got acquainted with the activity of mobile headquarters, equipped with modern control systems in order to ensure control, maintenance, including work in supporting groups, as well as the organization of combat duty and gave relevant instructions.

