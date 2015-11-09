​Defense Minister: Soon we'll prove to enemy that Azerbaijani Army is far superior than Armenian - VIDEO

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry took part in the event held in one of the units in the frontal zone on the occasion of State Flag Day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Addressing the meeting, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said that as a result of immediate attention, care and guidance of the Supreme Commander in Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, recently military has developed rapidly, achieved good results in this direction: "As a result of the front events a significant number of the enemy soldiers whose troops are psychologically broken, has been destroyed,. The high morale of our soldiers frighten enemies. They are in a panic.

Together with the leadership of the Defense Ministry we checked combat watch and service personnel of the military, and once again convinced that the Azerbaijani soldier is ready to expel the occupiers and liberate our territories. To achieve this, we have all the possibilities."

Hasanov added that the Azerbaijani army is equipped with the latest weaponry on a daily basis, guns, armored vehicles, military facilities: "This allows us to defend the positions, and in a short time to show that the people of Azerbaijan, and our army much more superior than the enemy troops. Soon we will prove it to the enemy. Operations conducted in a short time showed what fate awaits the occupier."

