Defense Minister reviews construction progress in military units on frontline area

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, construction works are underway on new military units.

Report was told in Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Visiting the frontline zone, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov familiarized with the construction works in military camps. Defense Minister got acquainted with the construction works in the headquarters' buildings, barracks, boxes for storage of military equipment, the parade grounds, messes, medical stations other services, administrative buildings and facilities, as well as the construction of bath and laundry complex and gave appropriate instructions.