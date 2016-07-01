 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Minister reviews construction progress in military units on frontline area

    Zakir Hasanov familiarized with construction works, gave appropriate instructions

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, construction works are underway on new military units.

    Report was told in Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Visiting the frontline zone, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov familiarized with the construction works in military camps. Defense Minister got acquainted with the construction works in the headquarters' buildings, barracks, boxes for storage of military equipment, the parade grounds, messes, medical stations other services, administrative buildings and facilities, as well as the construction of bath and laundry complex and gave appropriate instructions.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi