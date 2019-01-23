Defense Minister gets acquainted with new facilities in military units of Engineer Troops and Chemical Protection Troops

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of new military facilities, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Under the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, modern equipment was purchased and transferred to the troops to perform the tasks characteristic of engineer-sapper military units, to improve these units from a technical point of view and to increase the fighting potential. The storage fleet of various types of equipment used in the engineering support of military operations, tactical classes designed for training military personnel and other administrative constructions are fully equipped with appropriate equipment and visual aids for propaganda.

Then the leadership of the ministry got acquainted with the Staff, the soldiers’ barracks, the mess hall, and the storage park for specialized equipment commissioned taking into account the properties of the tasks assigned to the Chemical Protection Troops. It was noted that the conditions created would have a positive effect on the fulfillment of tasks on chemical supply.

Colonel General Hasanov assigned the relevant tasks for the command staff of both troops to increase the combat readiness of military personnel and to effective use of military means.