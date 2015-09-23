Defense Minister congratulates Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of Gurban (Eid-al-Adha) Holiday. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The text message says: "Dear officers, warrant officers, sergeants, soldiers and sailors!

I would like to heartily congratulate you on the occasion of Gurban Holiday.

Under the leadership of respectable Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, our country is developing steadily on the path of democracy and progress. Today, our economy is developing dynamically, living standards are rising, defense power of the republic increases, the country independence also was strengthened.

I believe that, the personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, remaining faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the military oath and the Charter, further will continue to decently carry out their duties and improve the combat and moral-psychological preparation for the restoration of the territorial integrity of the republic and liberation of our native lands from occupiers .

I wish each of you good health, long life, happiness and success in the service."