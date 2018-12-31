 Top
    Defense Minister checks combat readiness of armored vehicles deployed in frontline zone

    Baku. 31 December. The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry who are currently in the frontline zone on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Mr. Ilham Aliyev, have checked the combat readiness of armored vehicles deployed in the frontline zone, Report informs referring to Defense Ministry.

    After reviewing the condition in the military unit, the Minister of Defense inspected military equipment, checked the readiness of the crews and assigned relevant tasks on the combat use of armored vehicles.

