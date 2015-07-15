Defense Minister: Azerbaijani people demand liberation of occupied territories

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Colonel General Saken Jasuzakov, on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry, the sides expressed satisfaction with traditional, friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries and discussed the cooperation in military, military-technical and military education and activities strengthening the mutual trust, regional security issues between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the defense minister said that Azerbaijani territories are still under the occupation, Azerbaijani people lost their patience and demand the liberation of occupied territories soon. Defense Minister also said that Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to stability in the region and stressed the importance of solving the conflict within the framework of norms and principles of international law.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, the guest noted a high level development of the Armed Forces, military, defense infrastructure and industry and said that his country will benefit from this experience.

Then the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijani-Kazakh military relations and issues of mutual interest.

The military attaché of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel Almas Bazarbayev attended the meeting.