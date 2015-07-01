Defense Minister: Azerbaijani Army ready and capable to liberate occupied territories any moment

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, during his today's visit to Lithuania, met with the country's Defense Minister Juozas Olekas.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

In compliance with the protocol, the defense ministers passed by honor guard at the official welcoming ceremony.

After playing the national anthems of both countries, the ministers had one-on-one meeting.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said that the implementation of double standards in an approach to solving Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict fairly within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by some states and organizations, create a very serious concern: "However, everyone should know that by the support of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has strong and powerful Army supplied with modern equipments today. The Azerbaijani Army is ready and capable to liberate occupied lands and at any moment. No one should doubt it. It is just a matter of time."

The visit will end on July 2, 2015.