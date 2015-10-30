Defense Minister: Armenians are in panic and fear

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two five-storey new apartment buildings constructed for servicemen has been commissioned today, Report informs.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the military officers and their family members at the ceremony of the commissioned apartments and congratulated the participants on behalf of the ministry leadership.

The Minister said: “You are aware of the high care from the Supreme Commander-In-chief of the Armed Forces. Performing combat missions in a short time, the Azerbaijani armed forces proved they are much stronger than Armenians who are in panic and fear.”

In the short run, Azerbaijani militaries will definitely destroy Armenians and liberate our occupied territories, he noted.

He mentioned that two new buildings will be commissioned by the end of this year.

“We will try all your social problems to be solved as soon as possible. This is Mr. President’s instruction and we will fulfill it. Moreover, new military camp is about to be ready and we plan to hold its opening by the end of this year, too”, the Minister stressed.

Upon presentation of the apartments’ keys to the military personnel, the defense ministry leadership, command staff and family members of the military personnel planted trees and flowers in the area.