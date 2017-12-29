Defense Minister: April battles proved that Azerbaijani Army most powerful in region

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New 2018 Year.

"Dear officers, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, ensigns, sergeants, soldiers and sailors!

I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year", message says.

A day of the Solidarity of the World Azerbaijanis, founded by nationwide leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, is becoming increasingly important. Significant achievements in all fields of state building open wide opportunities for Azerbaijan to occupy a worthy place in the world community, to realize national rights and international rights of Azerbaijanis all over the world.

The 2017 year will be remembered with memorable events.

"Thanks to the extensive work carried out by Supreme Commander, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the dynamics of socio-economic development of our country has increased, work done in the army building has given a positive result, large-scale reforms carried out with significant efforts have led to the rise of combat and moral-psychological training of our army”.