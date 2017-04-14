Defense Industry Ministry holds a board meeting

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Serious production considered of “Yalquzaq” sniper rifles, special-purpose hand-machinegun, automatic grenade launcher complex, hand-machinegun, different millimeter machine guns, F-1 hand grenade and other products.

Report informs, it was stated in the board meeting of the institutions, subordinated to the Defense Industry Ministry on summary of the first quarter 2017.

It was stated that currently, intensive works launched to construct “Zərbə-KM” unmanned aircraft, which series production started after being created last year, successfully tested and presented.

It was also noted that production of defensive products increased by 11.9% compared to the same period in 2016. The growth accounts for export operations.