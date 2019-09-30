Defence Ministry: Azerbaijani servicemen who took part in the exercises in Germany have worthily coped with the tasks

The "Saber Junction-19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises conducted by the US European Command (EUCOM) at the Hohenfels Training Center in Germany have ended, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani servicemen who took part in the exercises have worthily coped with the tasks. Their professionalism was highly appreciated by international observers.

It was stressed that these exercises are very important in terms of sharing experience between the armies of the participating countries, achieving interoperability, increasing the level of combat readiness of units and improving the individual skills of military personnel.