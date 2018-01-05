Defence Ministry and Military Prosecutor's Office ink a joint action plan

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army in 2018.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the plan, the time and place of the planned events, as well as responsible persons have been determined.

Within the scope of the meetings, to be held with servicemen in formations, military units, and special military educational institutions during the year, relevant activities will be carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems.