Defence Minister meets with officers on work with personnel

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 8, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the staff involved in educational and methodological training sessions conducted with officers on work with personnel and psychologists at the Educational-Training Center of the Armed Forces.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Speaking at the event, which was held with the participation of representatives of formations, types of troops and special military educational institutions, the Defense Minister analyzed the work done in the combat and moral-psychological training in 2017 and emphasized the care and concern shown by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the army construction.

Speaking about priorities in this area for the current academic period, the Minister of Defense shared with the participants some of his visions in connection with the education of servicemen in the spirit of national and moral values and patriotism, the development of a healthy competitive atmosphere in military collectives, the performance of individual educational work, taking into account character of soldiers and officers, as well as many other issues.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave specific instructions for raising the level of moral and psychological readiness of military personnel with the aim of ensuring the constant readiness of troops to perform combat missions.