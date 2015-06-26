Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan marked at NATO HQs

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan to NATO and current military mission to the NATO Military Committee, held an official reception in the NATO headquarters, Brussels.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The reception was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, the International Secretariat and International Military Staff of NATO, the various structures of the organization, Staff Supreme Allied Command of NATO in Europe (SHAPE).

The guests were informed about the history of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and its participation in international peacekeeping operations, contribution of Azerbaijan in maintaining peace and security in the international arena.

During the reception also were shown relevant videos, also guests were presented souvenirs related to Baku 2015 the First European Games.