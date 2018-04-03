Competition was held for title of "Best Sniper"

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018, the competition for the title of "Best Sniper" was held among the military units of the Ministry of Defense.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The competition, organized to determine the military snipers with the skills of a well-aimed shot, was held in the special training area of the Ministry of Defense. After checking the relevant equipment of servicemen, they took the pre-established positions and met the standards.

Snipers performed single and group firing on targets and successfully overcame all obstacles. During the competitions, consisting of 6 stages, the servicemen demonstrated their abilities in the episodes "Sniper in defense", "Sniper in the attack" and other exercises.

As a result of the competition, the winners were determined and awarded.