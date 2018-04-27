Competition was held for title of best Engineer Unit of Army Corps

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018, the competition for the title of the "Best Engineer Unit" was held in one of the Army Corpses of the Azerbaijan Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The competition, organized with an aim to fulfill tasks of engineering support for combat operations in difficult operational conditions was conducted in the specialized training ground. In the course of the competition, military personnel fulfilled the tasks on the engineering support.

As a result of the competition, the winners were determined and awarded.