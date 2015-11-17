 Top
    Commander of Turkish Land Forces arrives in Azerbaijan

    Salih Zeki Colak visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of Turkish Land Forces, General Salih Zeki Colak arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, first S.Z.Colak visited the Alley of Honor where paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Then the commander of the Turkish Land Forces visited the Alley of Martyrs, where he laid a wreath at the monument to the Turkish and Azerbaijani martyrs.

    During the visit, S.Z.Colak will hold meetings with the leadership of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, as well as a number of other officials. In addition, he will visit a number of military units.

    The visit will end on November 20. 

