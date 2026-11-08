Commander of Land Forces Hikmat Mirzayev meets with children of Martyrs

On 8 November – Victory Day, Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev met with the children of Martyrs.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that during the meeting, the cherished memory of the servicemen, who sacrificed their lives and attained the height of martyrdom for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Motherland, was honoured.

The concerns and needs of the Martyrs' children were heard, and inquiries were made regarding their social well-being and daily requirements. It was emphasized that the memory of Heroes who displayed unprecedented bravery and fell for the Motherland is held in the highest esteem, and their families are always surrounded by attention and care.

Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev listened to the thoughts of the Martyrs' children and stated that their wishes and aspirations will remain a key focus for the State.

At the meeting, the children of Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the care and attention shown to them.

It was highlighted that preserving the cherished memory of the Martyrs and providing support to their families is one of the core moral values of the Azerbaijan Army.