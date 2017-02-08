Commander of Caspian Flotilla met with delegation from Azerbaijani Naval Forces

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The commander of the Caspian Flotilla Rear Admiral Sergey Pinchuk had a working meeting with a delegation from the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, which took place in the base for the stationing of warships in Makhachkala, the sides discussed issues related to the organization and conduct of the competition "Sea Cup-2017" for naval training among the crews of surface ships.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the Training and Education Complex "Caspian" and the command post of training field for Marine "Scorpion", where the stages of international competitions "Sea Cup-2016" and "Caspian Cup-2015" were held.