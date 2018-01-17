Combined-Arms Army holds military training with commanders - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first in the current year military training is held with commanders and deputy commanders of formations and military units in the Combined-Arms Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The main objectives of the training are the deployment of command posts, the improvement of the commanders' ability to make decisions and instill them professional organizational skills in the organization of combat operations, as well as familiarize themselves with the new weapons and military equipment.

In the course of the training, the military personnel will take tests for physical and tactical readiness, as well as topography and knowledge of the requirements of the governing documents.

Training is held at the Training Center and at the "Nakhchivan" training ground.