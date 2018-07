Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" joint flight and tactical exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continued today.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The helicopters of the Air Forces of the two countries Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 participated in the exercises.