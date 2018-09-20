Combat firing conducted in course of large-scale exercises during daytime

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of large-scale exercises, combat firing was conducted at various ranges and training areas equipped with modern equipment during the daytime, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Motorized rifle, tank, rocket-artillery, anti-aircraft missile units, anti-aircraft defense assets, aviation, as well as other formations fulfilled combat-training tasks using weapons and military equipment.

Effective use of troops and control systems was carried out with an observance of the principles of modern combined arms operation in difficult relief conditions and taking into account the supposed actions of the imaginary enemy. The tasks on the combat use of airborne assault were also fulfilled in the course of the exercises.

The Defense Ministry leadership highly appreciated the professionalism of troops and the readiness of military personnel involved in exercises.