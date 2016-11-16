Azerbaijan's combat aircrafts attacked positions of conventional enemy - VIDEO

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale exercises to be held according to the plan, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, are being continued with the participation of combat aircrafts of the Air Force (AF).

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Combat readiness of aviation and military personnel, as well as the activities of the modern automated control systems of the Air Force were verified.

More than 50 aircrafts have put into a state of full combat readiness made combat flights from alternative aerodromes.

Aircrafts raised in the sky performed tasks on prevention of enemy action and its fire damage at suddenly occurred targets.