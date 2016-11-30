CIS defense ministers meet today in Moscow

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian capital of Moscow will host today the 71st session of Defense Ministers’ Council (DMC) of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) .

Report informs, along with ministers of defense of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, representatives of CIS executive committee, secretariat of CIS defense ministers council, CIS anti-terror center and coordination service of CIS border forces council will attend the event.

20 different issues on mutual activities of ministries will be viewed. It is expected that the delegates will summarize works done during 2016 and consider plans for 2017 and arrangements dedicated to 25th anniversary of CIS DMC.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Moscow to attend the event.