CIS Defense Ministers approve joint training plan for 2018

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS countries adopted a plan for joint activities of the Armed Forces for the next year.

Report informs with reference to TASS, Russian Defense Ministry announced.

“The Council of Ministers adopted a plan for joint activities of armed forces of the CIS member states for 2018, which includes various forms of joint activities: command and staff training, training and methodological training, competitions in field training and military professional skills, educational Olympiads and other events," report says.

The Council of Ministers also approved the financing of the CIS air defense system and reviewed the implementation of the concept of a unified military geo-information system for the Armed Forces.

Notably, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting.