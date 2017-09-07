Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Russia held a meeting in Baku - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has met with the delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation - Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov on September 7. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Having greeted the guests, Colonel General N.Sadikov noted that cooperation between the two countries is built on friendly relations, mutual trust, and these relations, constantly developing have reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Referring to the military-political situation in the region, Colonel General N.Sadikov noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to the regional security. The Chief of General Staff stressed the importance of resolving the conflict within the norms of international law.

General of the Army V.Gerasimov also noted that the relations between our countries have historical roots and Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Russia. He also emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives at the highest level in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

Then the sides discussed the current state of the military and military-technical cooperation, prospects of development of relations in the field of military education, as well as exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

General of the Army V.Gerasimov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the excellent hospitality and organization of bilateral meetings with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, General Petr Pavel in Baku.