Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmeddin Sadykov left for Russia on May 26. Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry.

According to the Ministry, N.Sadykov will participate at the meeting of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states.

At the meeting to be held on May 27, the heads of delegations to discuss cooperation in defense sector.