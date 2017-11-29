Chief of Staff: Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO is very broad

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is very important ally for NATO.”

Report informs, Chief of Staff for Military Partnership Division in NATO, Colonel Alexander Schwab said who is on a visit in Baku to take part at “NATO days” in Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

He reminded that Azerbaijan has established close relations with alliance since 1994: “These relations are long-term and considered one of the important relations in the South Caucasus. We are satisfied with cooperation as part of “NATO days” which is held for ninth year in Azerbaijan. We acclaim Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO missions and many aspects of its operation. Azerbaijan demonstrated that it is valuable and important participant of many NATO programs. The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO is very broad.”

He said that Azerbaijan actively participates in educational and training cooperation activity organized by NATO and joint effective programs for specialists: "We are pleased to see experts are represented at NATO Headquarter. The main element of cooperation is communication.”

He added that the main purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan is to review successfully cooperated areas.

The regional officer of NATO Military Partnership Division, Lieutenant-Colonel Bahadir Uçar said the most important question at this event will be exchange of views on the carried out work. “These views are very useful both for NATO, and Azerbaijan. Such events create good ground for our mutual relations.”

Head of the Operational Capability Concept section, Lieutenant- Colonel Tommy Histry highly appreciated the professionalism of Azerbaijani military personnel.

Azerbaijan has joined the Operational Capability Concept in 2004. The last evaluations show that in general, everything is well organized, units have been very well organized in line with NATO standards,” said Histry.

Mayor Ionel Boca, NATO Joint Force Command officer at Brunssum said that Azerbaijan supports peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan with its military troops. It has started with mission by International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) which is called now Resolute Support Mission. NATO acclaims Azerbaijan’s support to operations in Afghanistan and its professionalism in the mission.”