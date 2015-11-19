Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs citing informed sources.

According to the information, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of December. Currently, agenda of the visit studied through diplomatic channels.

During the visit M.Zakaullah hold meetings in Azerbaijan, which will be discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere.