 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy to visit Azerbaijan

    Prospects of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere will be discussed during the visit

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs citing informed sources.

    According to the information, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of December. Currently, agenda of the visit studied through diplomatic channels.

    During the visit M.Zakaullah hold meetings in Azerbaijan, which will be discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi