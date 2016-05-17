Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces pays a visit to Belgium

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov left for Belgium.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, N. Sadikov will participate in the meetings at the level of chiefs of general staff in the "Resolute support" and "Warning platform" formats of NATO Military Committee at the Headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, Brussels.

The meeting will be held on May 18.