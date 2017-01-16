 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to attend NATO meeting

    Meeting at Chiefs of Staff level will take place at NATO Headquarters on January 17

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ / The First Deputy of Azerbaijani Defence Minister – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov departs for Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium to attend Military Committee in Chiefs of Staff Sessions in "Resolute Support" and "Interoperability Platform Partners" formats.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The meeting of NATO's Military Committee at Chiefs of Staff level will take place at NATO Headquarters on January 17.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi