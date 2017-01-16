Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to attend NATO meeting

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ / The First Deputy of Azerbaijani Defence Minister – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov departs for Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium to attend Military Committee in Chiefs of Staff Sessions in "Resolute Support" and "Interoperability Platform Partners" formats.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting of NATO's Military Committee at Chiefs of Staff level will take place at NATO Headquarters on January 17.