Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces departs for USA

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The First Deputy of Defence Minister – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov departed for Washington, USA.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Ministry stated that Najmaddin Sadikov will attend Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering-Violent Extremist Organizations (C-VEOs) to be held on October 24, 2017.