Saint Petersbug hosted meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Minister of Defence – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov took part in the meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee on September 29.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During the meeting, heads of delegations have exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the defence sphere.