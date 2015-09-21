Center of military pilots for Azerbaijani army opens

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, opened the center of pilot training for the relatively better training of Air Forces.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Attending the opening of the new center of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov familiarized with fitness training center for the crews of helicopters Mi-35, reviewed the installed simulators for the paratroopers, search and rescue, visited the lab and etc.

Zakir Hasanov visited the new hangar built for the repair and technical services of combat helicopters.

Defence Minister reviewed the family housing infrastructure, as well construction works at three modern buildings, each of which will be 50 apartments in.

Z.Hasanov gave relevant instructions for completion the construction works as soon as possible.