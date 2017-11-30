Cadets of Azerbaijan High Military School conduct training firings

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the plan and the training program for cadets of the Azerbaijan High Military School (AHMS) named after Heydar Aliyev, the intensive training of military personnel in all specialties is conducted at the "Karaheybat" Training Center.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Training of future officers is conducted throughout the day and night in the training fields and equipped places, as well as at the shooting ranges.

The organization and fulfilling of training firings are provided taking into account the teaching of the methodological and practical skills required since the first days of service in the troops.