    Briefing held for defence attaches of foreign countries in Baku

    Representatives have been presented material reflecting reality of recent events and facts proving falsification of Armenian disinformation

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ A briefing has been held for defence attaches, representatives of Defence Attaché Offices and International Organizations accredited in Baku on provocative actions of Armenian units towards Azerbaijan citizens and settlements along the line of confrontation.

    Report informs, the representatives have been presented material reflecting the reality of recent events and the facts proving the falsification of Armenian disinformation.

