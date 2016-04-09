Briefing held for defence attaches of foreign countries in Baku

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ A briefing has been held for defence attaches, representatives of Defence Attaché Offices and International Organizations accredited in Baku on provocative actions of Armenian units towards Azerbaijan citizens and settlements along the line of confrontation.
Report informs, the representatives have been presented material reflecting the reality of recent events and the facts proving the falsification of Armenian disinformation.
