Belarus appoints new military attaché to Azerbaijan

Belarus has appointed a new military attaché to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that on October 29, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov presented Andrei Kaptilovich, the new military attaché to the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in Baku.

Colonel General Hasanov congratulated Colonel Andrei Kaptilovich, the new military attaché of Belarus in our country, on his appointment to this post, and expressed confidence that his activities will be aimed at developing friendly relations between our countries based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

Notably, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov is on a visit to Azerbaijan.