Baku hosts working meeting between education experts of Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the bilateral cooperation plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria, a working meeting of education experts of defense ministries of the two countries was held in Baku.Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the preparation and mutual verification of tests on NATO STANAG.