Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The defense planning course will be held in Ankara (Turkey) from March 30 to April 3, the 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group in Baku from March 30 to April 2 and the seminar on developing and planning a strategic concept in Baku from March 31 to April 3.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in the events.