Baku hosts opening ceremony of "Caucasian Eagle - 2019" joint exercises - VIDEO

In accordance with the agreement reached by the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, the Special Forces joint exercises "Caucasian Eagle - 2019" are started in Baku, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the exercises, the tasks on destroying imaginary targets using air components, releasing of hostages, evacuating the wounded, and other tasks will be fulfilled.

Pakistani servicemen will take part in the exercises that will last until October 1 as observers.

