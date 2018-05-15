Baku hosts NATO Standing Group of Partner Logistics Experts meeting for the first time

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of cooperation with NATO, Baku for the first time hosts Standing Group of Partner Logistics Experts meeting on the following topics: movement and transportation, planning sustainability and freedom of movement.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The event that will last until May 18 is attended by 24 representatives from 13 countries.

The main objective of the Group of Experts is to determine capabilities and find ways for the fruitful use of the logistic units of the partner countries that contribute to NATO operations.