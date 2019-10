Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus meet

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov who is on a visit to our country to attend the regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

Report informs citing the Defense Ministry that Colonel General Z. Hasanov, noting that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, in particular in the military sphere, emphasized that there are wide opportunities for further development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries. The Minister of defense noting that Azerbaijan pays special attention to cooperation with companies in the defense industry of Belarus stressed that currently our cooperation in the military-technical sphere is successfully developing and expanding.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus actively interact in international organizations and support each other in all issues.

The Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Belarus for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov congratulated Colonel Andrei Kaptilovich, the new military attaché of Belarus in our country, on his appointment to this post, and expressed confidence that his activities will be aimed at developing friendly relations between our countries based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties noted the importance of developing bilateral military cooperation and expanding mutual relations between the Defense Ministries of the two countries.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus was held, and the contributions of the two states to regional security were stressed.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus signed the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2020. The plan provides for the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, the conduct of joint combat training activities, the exchange of best practices and other important issues.